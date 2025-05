Los republicanos intentan darle a Trump aún más poder en el proyecto de ley de presupuesto

Originally introduced as a bipartisan stand-alone bill in 2024, the provision came about largely in response to the campus protests that erupted following Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Students and faculty protesting Israel’s indiscriminate bombing campaign were labeled as terrorist sympathizers, and pro-Israel lawmakers sought to Aumente las represiones en grupos sin fines de lucro que ayudaron a organizarlas.