El jefe de la OTAN le dice a Trump que ya es un ganador horas antes de su llegada a la cumbre

And Rutte, shortly after his note to Trump, had, unprompted, praised him at a public forum for opening a channel with Putin about a ceasefire with Ukraine: “I want to commend President Trump for breaking the deadlock. When he came into office, he started dialog with President Putin, and I always thought that was crucial, and there’s only one leader who could break the deadlock originally, and that had to be the American president, because he is the most powerful leader in the mundo, y liderando el 25% del PIB del mundo, y el ejército más poderoso y poderoso del mundo “.