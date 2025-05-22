Math, physics, chem. -$289 mil.

STEM education -$223 mil.

Biology -$156 mil.

Engineering -$127 mil.

Geosciences -$101 mil.

Computer science -$85 mil.

Technology -$18 mil.

Social sciences -$16 mil.

The N.S.F. said in a statement that while it will focus on the Trump administration’s priorities — like artificial intelligence, quantum information science, biotechnology and nuclear energy — it remains “committed to awarding grants and funding all areas of science and engineering.”

Yet the data shows the agency’s funding of new grants at its lowest level since at least 1990, around when the N.S.F. expanded into its modern structure. The funding has slowed even further since April 30, when agency employees were told to stop awarding funds entirely, according to an email reviewed by The New York Times.

Cumulative grant funding by the National Science Foundation, 1990-2025 Shows the cumulative total intended award for all grants funded by the N.S.F. from Jan. 1 to May 21 of each year in 2025 dollars. Spikes reflect large multi-year grants. Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, the top Democrat on the House science committee, said the Trump administration was denying funding that had already been approved by Congress. “What they’re doing is not only illegal, but it’s also very damaging to the science enterprise and, ultimately, to the economy of the United States,” she said. The N.S.F. has said it is canceling awards that are not in line with its priorities, including those focused on D.E.I., environmental justice, misinformation and disinformation. The cancellations have been cheered by Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, who in February published a list identifying more than a third of the grants that have been terminated. “My Commerce Committee investigation exposed how the Biden administration corrupted the N.S.F. grantmaking process with a divisive fixation on identity politics,” Mr. Cruz said in a statement. “This kind of politicization erodes public trust in science. The N.S.F. must spend taxpayer dollars responsibly and prioritize objectivity and scientific rigor.” House Democrats on the science committee have said the cancellations themselves are “based on hard-right political ideology and not scientific or research expertise,” and have noted flaws in Mr. Cruz’s report, like associating the term “biodiversity” with D.E.I. N.S.F. officials interviewed for this article said many grants that have already gone through the agency’s rigorous review process and were recommended for funding have been in limbo for months. After the April 30 email freezing new awards, which was first reported by Nature, another email on May 13 allowed for some new funding but kept a freeze in place for higher education institutions. A spokesman for the N.S.F. said it was still “making awards to higher education institutions.” Either way, the N.S.F.’s directorate for STEM education has had one of the steepest shortfalls in new grants. Its award funding has declined by around 80 percent this year. Funding through May 21 for … STEM education ↓ 80% 2015-2024 average $280 million In 2025 $56 million Undergrad. education $135m Equity for excellence in STEM $46m Research on learning $77m

The N.S.F. says that it directly supported over 350,000 researchers, teachers and students last year alone. It supports over 20,000 graduate students, more than any other federal agency except the National Institutes of Health, which funds medical research and has also awarded far fewer grants this year.

Within its education branch, the N.S.F. has moved to eliminate the division of equity for excellence in STEM, which promotes D.E.I. and supports students who are underrepresented in science and engineering. The closure has been put on hold by a court order.

The N.S.F.’s division of graduate education, which funds graduate student research, typically approves $21 million in grants by this point of the year, but has awarded none so far. It announced 1,000 graduate research fellowships this year, down from over 2,000 in prior years, as reported last month by Nature.

Ms. Lofgren said these education programs are required by law and were adopted with bipartisan support.

“You can’t have science without scientists,” she said.

Here’s how the shortfall in grant awards this year has affected other areas of science:

Math, physics and chemistry ↓ 67% 2015-2024 average $432 million In 2025 $143 million

N.S.F. grant funding for core scientific disciplines like math, physics, chemistry and material sciences has dropped by two-thirds this year.

The N.S.F. funds “basic” research in these areas: fundamental or unexpected discoveries that may be decades away from practical applications. That includes research on ultrafast lasers in the 1990s that eventually resulted in bladeless LASIK eye surgery, or radar technology in the 1960s that revolutionized weather prediction three decades later.

Curiosity-driven research lays the foundation for private sector investments and leads to breakthroughs that can be commercialized, said Deborah Wince-Smith, the president of the Council on Competitiveness, a nonpartisan organization composed of chief executives, university presidents and heads of national laboratories.

The N.S.F. has also funded major astronomical observatories that have made groundbreaking discoveries such as capturing the first images of black holes or detecting gravitational waves.

In 2023, the N.S.F. funded half of all federally supported basic research in math and statistics in American colleges. So far this year, math and statistics grant funding is lagging behind previous years by 72 percent.

Funding for physics grants this year has fallen by 85 percent, and funding for materials research grants has dropped by 63 percent.

Engineering ↓ 57% 2015-2024 average $221 million In 2025 $94 million

N.S.F. grant funding for core engineering disciplines has dropped by 57 percent this year. These divisions fund areas like robotics, manufacturing innovations and semiconductor research.

Funding for grants related to chemical, bioengineering, environmental and transport systems has fallen by 71 percent this year, while funding for grants related to civil and mechanical engineering and manufacturing innovation has fallen by 48 percent.

Biology ↓ 52% 2015-2024 average $303 million In 2025 $147 million Biological infrastructure $99m

Most federal funding for biology research comes from the National Institutes of Health, but the N.S.F. also supports the field. Its grant funding for biology is at half of its previous 10-year average. There were fewer funds awarded for research in biotechnology and environmental biology, and less money for the tools, facilities and people that support biological research.

Computer science ↓ 31% 2015-2024 average $277 million In 2025 $192 million Information & intelligent systems $68m Advanced cyberinfrastructure $39m Computing foundations $74m

Computer science divisions that have supported research in topics like artificial intelligence, data science, computer security and emerging computing technologies have awarded fewer funds this year.

But the office of advanced cyberinfrastructure has awarded twice the funding that is typical by this time of year, including a $26 million grant for generative A.I. tools and a $20 million grant to “advance American leadership in artificial intelligence.”

In 2023, the N.S.F. provided 72 percent of federal funds for foundational computer science research at colleges and universities.

The agency provided early funding that led to recent developments in artificial intelligence. For example, the researchers who received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in artificial neural networks — technologies that underlie tools like ChatGPT — received N.S.F. funding in the 1980s, long before their work had widespread applications.

The funds also support the careers of graduate students, a large share of whom eventually work in the technology industry, said Greg Hager, the former head of the N.S.F.’s Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate, who resigned from the agency this month.

“It’s going to impact progress today, but it’s going to have profound impacts for years to come,” he said of the reductions in funding for computer science.

Geosciences ↓ 33% 2015-2024 average $305 million In 2025 $204 million

In 2023, the N.S.F. supported over half of all federally funded basic geosciences research in American universities.

This year, the agency has fired workers at the Office of Polar Programs, which coordinates research in the Arctic and the Antarctic. The polar office has awarded 88 percent less money in grants this year.

But the ocean sciences division has awarded more funding than typical this year, including a $39 million grant to establish an office that will manage a deep-sea drilling program and an $18 million grant to Columbia University to support a research vessel.

Social and behavioral sciences ↓ 20% 2015-2024 average $78 million In 2025 $62 million Social science & economics $31m Behavioral & cognitive sciences $32m

There has been a 96 percent decrease in grant funding for multidisciplinary research, which spans biology, physics and engineering. Previously funded projects have included using cells as sensors to monitor pollutants and diseases in wastewater, creating biodegradable robots, and engineering fungi to recover valuable metals from e-waste.

The behavioral and cognitive sciences division has awarded 30 percent more grant funding this year compared with the past decade’s average — despite the Trump administration’s targeting of “woke social, behavioral and economic sciences.” That included funding research on tracking changes in romantic relationships, how hand gestures can enhance learning and a database that lists the average rents in a neighborhood.

Technology, innovation and partnerships ↓ 17% 2015-2024 average $110 million In 2025 $92 million Translational impacts $86m

The CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan law enacted during the Biden administration in 2022, created the N.S.F.’s Directorate of Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. Last year it funded projects for agricultural technology in North Dakota, climate resilience in Wyoming and semiconductor assembly in Central Florida.

This branch’s grant funding has decreased by 17 percent, a moderate reduction compared with the decreases in other areas.

Here are all the changes so far:

Changes in N.S.F. grant funding Show less detail Directorate 2015-2024 avg. funding 2025 funding Change Education $280 mil. $56 mil. -80% Graduate education $21 mil. $0 -100% Equity for excellence in STEM $46 mil. $1 mil. -97% Research on learning in formal and informal settings $77 mil. $16 mil. -79% Undergraduate education $135 mil. $39 mil. -71% Matemáticas, física y química $ 432 mil. $ 143 mil. -67% Strategic initiatives $6k $0 -100% Physics $72 mil. $11 mil. -85% Mathematical sciences $113 mil. $32 mil. -72% Materials research $118 mil. $43 mil. -63% Chemistry $103 mil. $44 mil. -57% Astronomical sciences $26 mil. $12 mil. -53% Ingeniería $ 221 mil. $ 94 mil. -57% Emerging frontiers in research and innovation $2 mil. $42k -98% Chemical, bioengineering, environmental and transport systems $75 mil. $22 mil. -71% Engineering education and centers $27 mil. $12 mil. -56% Civil, mechanical, and manufacturing innovation $80 mil. $42 mil. -48% Electrical, communications and cyber systems $36 mil. $19 mil. -48% Biología $ 303 mil. $ 147 mil. -52% Biological infrastructure $99 mil. $32 mil. -68% Integrative organismal systems $88 mil. $34 mil. -61% Environmental biology $75 mil. $39 mil. -49% Molecular and cellular biosciences $40 mil. $37 mil. -9% Emerging frontiers $801k $5 mil. +521% Geociencias $ 305 mil. $ 204 mil. -33% Office of polar programs $51 mil. $6 mil. -88% Earth sciences $78 mil. $16 mil. -80% Research, innovation, synergies and education (RISE) $11 mil. $6 mil. -47% Atmospheric and geospace sciences $63 mil. $40 mil. -36% Ocean sciences $103 mil. $136 mil. +33% Ciencias de la Computación $ 277 mil. $ 192 mil. -31% Information & intelligent systems $68 mil. $27 mil. -60% Computer and network systems $96 mil. $42 mil. -57% Computing and communication foundations $74 mil. $43 mil. -41% Office of advanced cyberinfrastructure $39 mil. $80 mil. +102% Ciencias sociales $ 78 mil. $ 62 mil. -20% National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics $2 mil. $0 -100% Multidisciplinary activities $11 mil. $401k -96% Social and economic sciences $31 mil. $20 mil. -37% Behavioral and cognitive sciences $32 mil. $42 mil. +30% Tecnología $ 110 mil. $ 92 mil. -17% Technology frontiers $9k $0 -100% Translational impacts $86 mil. $44 mil. -48% Innovation and technology ecosystems $24 mil. $47 mil. +95% Otro $ 65 mil. $ 47 mil. -29% Total $ 2.1 bil. $ 1 bil. -50% Shows the cumulative total intended award for new grants funded by the N.S.F. from Jan. 1 to May 21 of each year. ‘Total confusion’ The National Science Foundation has usually awarded half of its funds for the fiscal year by early July. In theory, this year’s funding levels could still catch up to former levels if the agency accelerates its pace of making awards over the summer. But officials described an agency that has been thrown into chaos as it tries to navigate a new political landscape under President Trump. The agency is in the midst of a major restructuring to eliminate its 37 divisions. It has also conducted layoffs and placed pressure on its workers to resign or retire. (The restructuring and termination of employees has been paused by a court order until Friday.) Many N.S.F. divisions do not know how much they can spend this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, and this uncertainty may also be contributing to this year’s funding lag. “There’s total confusion,” said one employee who has worked at the N.S.F. for more than a decade and is involved in determining which grants are recommended for funding. The employee, who did not want to be named out of fear of retaliation for speaking to the news media, said that the N.S.F.’s rigorous review process had been disassembled, and that political mandates had taken precedence over scientific merits when assessing grant proposals. “There’s confusion on how much money we can spend,” the employee said. “And then there’s confusion because the processes are basically paralyzed.” About the data Using the N.S.F.’s awards database, we tabulated the intended award amounts for all projects funded between Jan. 1 and May 21 of each year. The award date is determined by the initial amendment date, which typically precedes the start date of the project. Intended awards reflect the amount that the N.S.F. intends to fund over the entire life of a project, which may extend multiple years beyond the year the project was awarded. All award amounts are inflation-adjusted to March 2025 dollars by using the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.





