The National Science Foundation, which funds much of the fundamental scientific research at American universities, is awarding new grants at the slowest pace in at least 35 years.
The funding decreases touch virtually every area of science — extending far beyond the diversity programs and other “woke” targets that the Trump administration says it wants to cut.
Grants funded by the National Science Foundation through May 21↓ 51%
The chart shows the intended funding amount for new grants awarded by the N.S.F. during the 2025 calendar year through May 21, compared with the average funding for the same period from 2015 to 2024. In 2025 dollars.
That means less support for early-stage research that underpins future technological advancements — and American competitiveness — in areas like computer science and engineering; physics and chemistry; climate science and weather forecasting; and materials and manufacturing innovations.
It also means less money for undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and early-career professors — potentially disrupting the nation’s future scientific work force.
Economists have warned that cutting federal funding for scientific research could, in the long run, damage the U.S. economy by an amount equivalent to a major recession.
“These cuts are the height of self-inflicted harm,” said Robert Atkinson, the president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a nonpartisan science and technology policy research institute. The foundation has argued that China probably already conducts more research and development than the United States.
“If they succeed in these cuts, the result will be slower economic growth, less innovation and new tech startups, and even more diminished competitiveness vis-à-vis China,” he added.
The lag in this year’s funding, more than $1 billion below the 10-year average, is for new research grants, but the Trump administration has gone further. It has also terminated more than 1,600 active grants for existing research projects, together worth roughly $1.5 billion (of which at least 40 percent has already been spent).
And it wants to eliminate nearly $5 billion of the agency’s $9 billion budget for next year, cutting spending on “climate; clean energy; woke social, behavioral and economic sciences,” and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Among the in-progress grants that have been terminated, those focused on education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, accounted for the vast majority of the canceled funding. Many of these grants focused on broadening participation in science and engineering among underrepresented student groups.
Canceled funding from in-progress grants
STEM education
-$656 mil.
Math, physics, chem.
-$61 mil.
Geosciences
-$53 mil.
Computer science
-$47 mil.
Social sciences
-$46 mil.
Technology
-$38 mil.
Engineering
-$36 mil.
Biology
-$28 mil.
The chart shows the total cut in intended award funding for terminated grants grouped by N.S.F. directorate after excluding money that has already been spent.
But in contrast with the canceled grants, the slowdown in issuing new grants is broader, representing an across-the-board hit to American science.
Decline in new grant funding in 2025
Math, physics, chem.
-$289 mil.
STEM education
-$223 mil.
Biology
-$156 mil.
Engineering
-$127 mil.
Geosciences
-$101 mil.
Computer science
-$85 mil.
Technology
-$18 mil.
Social sciences
-$16 mil.
The N.S.F. said in a statement that while it will focus on the Trump administration’s priorities — like artificial intelligence, quantum information science, biotechnology and nuclear energy — it remains “committed to awarding grants and funding all areas of science and engineering.”
Yet the data shows the agency’s funding of new grants at its lowest level since at least 1990, around when the N.S.F. expanded into its modern structure. The funding has slowed even further since April 30, when agency employees were told to stop awarding funds entirely, according to an email reviewed by The New York Times.
The N.S.F. says that it directly supported over 350,000 researchers, teachers and students last year alone. It supports over 20,000 graduate students, more than any other federal agency except the National Institutes of Health, which funds medical research and has also awarded far fewer grants this year.
The N.S.F.’s division of graduate education, which funds graduate student research, typically approves $21 million in grants by this point of the year, but has awarded none so far. It announced 1,000 graduate research fellowships this year, down from over 2,000 in prior years, as reported last month by Nature.
Ms. Lofgren said these education programs are required by law and were adopted with bipartisan support.
“You can’t have science without scientists,” she said.
Here’s how the shortfall in grant awards this year has affected other areas of science:
Math, physics and chemistry↓ 67%
N.S.F. grant funding for core scientific disciplines like math, physics, chemistry and material sciences has dropped by two-thirds this year.
The N.S.F. funds “basic” research in these areas: fundamental or unexpected discoveries that may be decades away from practical applications. That includes research on ultrafast lasers in the 1990s that eventually resulted in bladeless LASIK eye surgery, or radar technology in the 1960s that revolutionized weather prediction three decades later.
Curiosity-driven research lays the foundation for private sector investments and leads to breakthroughs that can be commercialized, said Deborah Wince-Smith, the president of the Council on Competitiveness, a nonpartisan organization composed of chief executives, university presidents and heads of national laboratories.
The N.S.F. has also funded major astronomical observatories that have made groundbreaking discoveries such as capturing the first images of black holes or detecting gravitational waves.
In 2023, the N.S.F. funded half of all federally supported basic research in math and statistics in American colleges. So far this year, math and statistics grant funding is lagging behind previous years by 72 percent.
Funding for physics grants this year has fallen by 85 percent, and funding for materials research grants has dropped by 63 percent.
Engineering↓ 57%
N.S.F. grant funding for core engineering disciplines has dropped by 57 percent this year. These divisions fund areas like robotics, manufacturing innovations and semiconductor research.
Funding for grants related to chemical, bioengineering, environmental and transport systems has fallen by 71 percent this year, while funding for grants related to civil and mechanical engineering and manufacturing innovation has fallen by 48 percent.
Biology↓ 52%
Most federal funding for biology research comes from the National Institutes of Health, but the N.S.F. also supports the field. Its grant funding for biology is at half of its previous 10-year average. There were fewer funds awarded for research in biotechnology and environmental biology, and less money for the tools, facilities and people that support biological research.
Computer science↓ 31%
Computer science divisions that have supported research in topics like artificial intelligence, data science, computer security and emerging computing technologies have awarded fewer funds this year.
But the office of advanced cyberinfrastructure has awarded twice the funding that is typical by this time of year, including a $26 million grant for generative A.I. tools and a $20 million grant to “advance American leadership in artificial intelligence.”
In 2023, the N.S.F. provided 72 percent of federal funds for foundational computer science research at colleges and universities.
The agency provided early funding that led to recent developments in artificial intelligence. For example, the researchers who received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in artificial neural networks — technologies that underlie tools like ChatGPT — received N.S.F. funding in the 1980s, long before their work had widespread applications.
The funds also support the careers of graduate students, a large share of whom eventually work in the technology industry, said Greg Hager, the former head of the N.S.F.’s Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate, who resigned from the agency this month.
“It’s going to impact progress today, but it’s going to have profound impacts for years to come,” he said of the reductions in funding for computer science.
Geosciences↓ 33%
In 2023, the N.S.F. supported over half of all federally funded basic geosciences research in American universities.
This year, the agency has fired workers at the Office of Polar Programs, which coordinates research in the Arctic and the Antarctic. The polar office has awarded 88 percent less money in grants this year.
This branch’s grant funding has decreased by 17 percent, a moderate reduction compared with the decreases in other areas.
Here are all the changes so far:
Changes in N.S.F. grant funding
Directorate
2015-2024 avg. funding
2025 funding
Change
Education
$280 mil.
$56 mil.
-80%
Graduate education
$21 mil.
$0
-100%
Equity for excellence in STEM
$46 mil.
$1 mil.
-97%
Research on learning in formal and informal settings
$77 mil.
$16 mil.
-79%
Undergraduate education
$135 mil.
$39 mil.
-71%
Matemáticas, física y química
$ 432 mil.
$ 143 mil.
-67%
Strategic initiatives
$6k
$0
-100%
Physics
$72 mil.
$11 mil.
-85%
Mathematical sciences
$113 mil.
$32 mil.
-72%
Materials research
$118 mil.
$43 mil.
-63%
Chemistry
$103 mil.
$44 mil.
-57%
Astronomical sciences
$26 mil.
$12 mil.
-53%
Ingeniería
$ 221 mil.
$ 94 mil.
-57%
Emerging frontiers in research and innovation
$2 mil.
$42k
-98%
Chemical, bioengineering, environmental and transport systems
$75 mil.
$22 mil.
-71%
Engineering education and centers
$27 mil.
$12 mil.
-56%
Civil, mechanical, and manufacturing innovation
$80 mil.
$42 mil.
-48%
Electrical, communications and cyber systems
$36 mil.
$19 mil.
-48%
Biología
$ 303 mil.
$ 147 mil.
-52%
Biological infrastructure
$99 mil.
$32 mil.
-68%
Integrative organismal systems
$88 mil.
$34 mil.
-61%
Environmental biology
$75 mil.
$39 mil.
-49%
Molecular and cellular biosciences
$40 mil.
$37 mil.
-9%
Emerging frontiers
$801k
$5 mil.
+521%
Geociencias
$ 305 mil.
$ 204 mil.
-33%
Office of polar programs
$51 mil.
$6 mil.
-88%
Earth sciences
$78 mil.
$16 mil.
-80%
Research, innovation, synergies and education (RISE)
$11 mil.
$6 mil.
-47%
Atmospheric and geospace sciences
$63 mil.
$40 mil.
-36%
Ocean sciences
$103 mil.
$136 mil.
+33%
Ciencias de la Computación
$ 277 mil.
$ 192 mil.
-31%
Information & intelligent systems
$68 mil.
$27 mil.
-60%
Computer and network systems
$96 mil.
$42 mil.
-57%
Computing and communication foundations
$74 mil.
$43 mil.
-41%
Office of advanced cyberinfrastructure
$39 mil.
$80 mil.
+102%
Ciencias sociales
$ 78 mil.
$ 62 mil.
-20%
National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics
$2 mil.
$0
-100%
Multidisciplinary activities
$11 mil.
$401k
-96%
Social and economic sciences
$31 mil.
$20 mil.
-37%
Behavioral and cognitive sciences
$32 mil.
$42 mil.
+30%
Tecnología
$ 110 mil.
$ 92 mil.
-17%
Technology frontiers
$9k
$0
-100%
Translational impacts
$86 mil.
$44 mil.
-48%
Innovation and technology ecosystems
$24 mil.
$47 mil.
+95%
Otro
$ 65 mil.
$ 47 mil.
-29%
Total
$ 2.1 bil.
$ 1 bil.
-50%
Shows the cumulative total intended award for new grants funded by the N.S.F. from Jan. 1 to May 21 of each year.
‘Total confusion’
The National Science Foundation has usually awarded half of its funds for the fiscal year by early July. In theory, this year’s funding levels could still catch up to former levels if the agency accelerates its pace of making awards over the summer.
But officials described an agency that has been thrown into chaos as it tries to navigate a new political landscape under President Trump. The agency is in the midst of a major restructuring to eliminate its 37 divisions. It has also conducted layoffs and placed pressure on its workers to resign or retire. (The restructuring and termination of employees has been paused by a court order until Friday.)
Many N.S.F. divisions do not know how much they can spend this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, and this uncertainty may also be contributing to this year’s funding lag.
“There’s total confusion,” said one employee who has worked at the N.S.F. for more than a decade and is involved in determining which grants are recommended for funding. The employee, who did not want to be named out of fear of retaliation for speaking to the news media, said that the N.S.F.’s rigorous review process had been disassembled, and that political mandates had taken precedence over scientific merits when assessing grant proposals.
“There’s confusion on how much money we can spend,” the employee said. “And then there’s confusion because the processes are basically paralyzed.”