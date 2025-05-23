Una lista completa de todo en el proyecto de ley republicano, y cuánto costaría o ahorraría

Depreciation allowance for qualified production property

Allow immediate deductibility of 100 percent of the cost of certain new factories and improvements

Change calculation of adjusted taxable income

Allow immediate expensing of 100 percent of the cost of qualified property acquired from 2025 to 2030

Increase dollar limitations

Allow immediate deductibility for expenditures paid or incurred from 2025 to 2030

Provide new tax credit for gifts to organizations that provide scholarships. For calendar years 2026-2029.

Create new savings accounts for children, with a government contribution of $1,000 per child born from 2024 to 2028

The name was changed to "Trump accounts"

Change accounting rules

Modifies credit allocations and bond-financing thresholds, and gives a basis boost to Indian and rural areas

Increase thresholds for reporting payments to independent contractors and other payees

Make the exclusion from gross income permanent and index for inflation

Renew and make changes to the existing program

Make credit partially refundable and change rules for tribal governments

Eliminate transfer tax

A last-minute change would deregulate silencers and eliminate a manufacturer tax on them.

Partially exclude interest on certain loans

Exempt income for the purposes of a “GILTI” deduction

Permanently increase, add a new separate amount for small businesses, index for inflation

This provision was removed from the bill.

Increase ability to expense certain costs of producing sound recordings

Expand allowed expenses

Extend rules

Disregard for purposes of foundation tax on excess business holdings

Limit to publicly available research

Replace program with a public-private partnership to offer free tax filing

Organizations that “provided more than a minor amount of material support or resources to a listed terrorist organization”

Permanently extend limit

Permanently eliminate the exclusion

Require that students or taxpayers filing on behalf of students include their Social Security Numbers on tax returns

Limit amortization deductions for certain sports-related intangibles

Increase by amount of certain fringe benefit expenses for which deduction is disallowed

Treat as unrelated business taxable income

Expand application of tax

Permanently lower the home mortgage interest deduction to the first $750,000 in debt, limit the casualty loss deduction to losses resulting from federally declared disasters and terminate miscellaneous itemized deductions

Increase excise tax for wealthier institutions

Limit drawback of taxes paid with respect to substituted merchandise

Permanently eliminate both, except for active-duty military

Make changes to prevent duplicate claims and create a program integrity task force

Change deduction limitation rules

Increase excise tax rates

Establish a floor of one percent of taxable income on deduction

Impose new excise tax on remittance transfers by those who are not U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals

Make permanent

Repeal the privilege, which currently allows shipments under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free

Permanently change

Permanently cap itemized deductions for state and local taxes at $30,000 per household. The current cap is set to expire next year, so any cap imposed would save the government money.

Late negotiations increased the SALT cap to $40,000. That change is not reflected in the savings shown here.





