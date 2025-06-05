Mapa: vea los países bajo la nueva prohibición de viajes de Trump

President Trump has targeted the citizens of a dozen countries as part of a new ban on travel to the United States and restricted travel from several more.

The restrictions touch more parts of the world and will most likely affect more people than similar travel bans that were introduced during the first Trump administration.

All travelers who are citizens of countries in the first tier will be barred entry, while those countries in the second tier face the suspension of certain visas.

Shortly after he first took office in 2017, Mr. Trump tried to bar travelers from seven mostly Muslim-majority countries. Five of those countries are on the new list, plus several more countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, as well as Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela.

What happened under the previous travel bans?

The introduction of the 2017 travel ban led to immediate chaos and confusion as hundreds of travelers were detained at airports across the country and more than 60,000 visas were provisionally revoked. Federal judges blocked the ban within a week.

Overall, travel from the countries banned in 2017 was relatively low to begin with, though people from Iran and Syria had arrived in the thousands each month. A back-and-forth in the courts throughout 2017 delayed implementation, and then the Covid pandemic hit, halting travel globally.

But after President Joseph R. Biden Jr. lifted the bans in January 2021, travel from those countries — and from Chad, Libya and Yemen — more than rebounded.