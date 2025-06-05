El problema de la edad: más del Congreso tiene más de 70 que nunca

Number of members 70 years or older in each chamber of Congress In the House, 86 members were 70 or older at the start of the current Congress, a majority of them Democrats.

Seniority and longevity have long been rewarded, both at the polls and internally within the two major parties. Even so, some of the country’s oldest lawmakers have faced scrutiny in recent years over age and fitness to serve after very public episodes of what looked to be disorientation or decline.

The 70-and-older cohort makes up more than a fifth of the members of Congress. By the time the legislative body adjourns in January of 2027, if every current member stays in office, there will be closer to 140 members aged 70 years or older across both chambers.

The contentious matter of age is particularly acute among Democrats in the House, who had nearly double the members 70 or older that the Republicans did at the beginning of this term. The gap between the Democratic and the Republican Parties is smaller when looking at median age, which is around 57 years for both parties. In the Senate, the median age is 64 for Republicans and 66 for Democrats.