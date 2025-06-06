Línea de tiempo de la pelea de Elon Musk y Trump, con publicaciones y declaraciones clave

It all started in the Oval Office Thursday during a meeting with Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, when a reporter asked President Trump about Elon Musk’s criticism of his domestic policy bill.

Mr. Trump’s sharp response kicked off a bitter online feud between the once-close allies, who had become more distant in recent weeks. Here are some of their pointed exchanges that played out throughout the day:

President Trump began by saying that he and Mr. Musk “had” a great relationship, speaking in the past tense, and added that he was not sure it would continue.

Mr. Trump said that Mr. Musk, the billionaire leader of Tesla and SpaceX, was “upset” that the pending legislation would roll back subsidies for electric vehicles. Then he got in a particularly sharp jab, asserting he would have won the 2024 election without the millions of dollars Mr. Musk spent to support him.

Mr. Musk was watching. He renewed his attack on the bill on X, his social media platform.