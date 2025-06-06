Línea de tiempo de la pelea de Elon Musk y Trump, con publicaciones y declaraciones clave

It all started in the Oval Office Thursday during a meeting with Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, when a reporter asked President Trump about Elon Musk’s criticism of his domestic policy bill.
Mr. Trump’s sharp response kicked off a bitter online feud between the once-close allies, who had become more distant in recent weeks. Here are some of their pointed exchanges that played out throughout the day:
President Trump began by saying that he and Mr. Musk “had” a great relationship, speaking in the past tense, and added that he was not sure it would continue.
Mr. Trump said that Mr. Musk, the billionaire leader of Tesla and SpaceX, was “upset” that the pending legislation would roll back subsidies for electric vehicles. Then he got in a particularly sharp jab, asserting he would have won the 2024 election without the millions of dollars Mr. Musk spent to support him.
Mr. Musk was watching. He renewed his attack on the bill on X, his social media platform.
President Trump also maintained that Mr. Musk knew “every aspect of the bill,” saying that the tech executive did not have a problem with the measure until he left his government post. He said he was “very disappointed in Elon.”
Mr. Musk rejected the assertion that he had known what was going to be in the bill.
And he objected to the idea that Mr. Trump would have won back office without his help.
He also criticized the president for reversing course on his promise to reduce the deficit.
Maybe, Mr. Musk suggested, it was time for a new political party.
Following his news conference, Mr. Trump turned to his own social media platform, Truth Social, and fired off two posts in response to Mr. Musk’s missives.
Mr. Musk quickly punched back.
Twenty minutes later, Mr. Musk claimed there were references to Mr. Trump in unreleased government documents about the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, without offering evidence.
Mr. Trump responded by defending his domestic policy bill, signing off with his signature catch phrase.
Mr. Musk kept up a barrage of attacks, suggesting that his company, SpaceX, would begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft. NASA relies on the spacecraft to carry astronauts, food and other supplies to the International Space Station. (He later indicated that he would hold off on such a move.)
Two minutes later, he endorsed another user’s post suggesting that President Trump be impeached so Vice President JD Vance could succeed him. He then asserted that the president’s tariff policy would sink the country into a recession.
As the night grew late, Mr. Musk struck a more conciliatory tone.