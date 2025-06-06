Home Política Línea de tiempo de la pelea de Elon Musk y Trump, con...

Línea de tiempo de la pelea de Elon Musk y Trump, con publicaciones y declaraciones clave

Juan Carlos Collado
It all started in the Oval Office Thursday during a meeting with Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, when a reporter asked President Trump about Elon Musk’s criticism of his domestic policy bill.

Mr. Trump’s sharp response kicked off a bitter online feud between the once-close allies, who had become more distant in recent weeks. Here are some of their pointed exchanges that played out throughout the day:

President Trump began by saying that he and Mr. Musk “had” a great relationship, speaking in the past tense, and added that he was not sure it would continue.

Mr. Trump said that Mr. Musk, the billionaire leader of Tesla and SpaceX, was “upset” that the pending legislation would roll back subsidies for electric vehicles. Then he got in a particularly sharp jab, asserting he would have won the 2024 election without the millions of dollars Mr. Musk spent to support him.

Mr. Musk was watching. He renewed his attack on the bill on X, his social media platform.

Whatever.

Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.

In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!

Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill.

Slim and beautiful is the way.

President Trump also maintained that Mr. Musk knew “every aspect of the bill,” saying that the tech executive did not have a problem with the measure until he left his government post. He said he was “very disappointed in Elon.”

Mr. Musk rejected the assertion that he had known what was going to be in the bill.

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!