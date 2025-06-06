Una historia de la relación de Trump y Elon Musk en sus propias palabras

Elon Musk and President Trump began a relationship nearly a decade ago that developed into a close partnership over the last year. That alliance unraveled publicly in just a few days.

Here’s a look at what the two men have said about each other over the years — both the praises and the jabs.

Frenemies (2016-23)

The relationship between Mr. Musk and the president started off rocky. Before the 2016 presidential election, Mr. Musk said in an interview with CNBC that Mr. Trump was “not the right guy” to lead the country. Over the next few years, Mr. Trump would both praise and insult the tech billionaire.

What Musk said Nov. 4, 2016 “I feel a bit stronger that he is not the right guy. He doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States.” “Él es uno de nuestros grandes geniosy tenemos que proteger nuestro genio “. “Entonces él es otro Artista de mierda.“ “No odio al hombre, pero es hora de que Trump cuelgue su sombrero y navegue hacia el atardecer”. X post “Estoy muy feliz de que Twitter esté ahora en manos sensatas, y ya no estará dirigida por lunáticos y maníacos de izquierda radical que realmente odian a nuestro país”. Truth Social post What Trump said Nov. 4, 2016 “I feel a bit stronger that he is not the right guy. He doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States.” “Él es uno de nuestros grandes geniosy tenemos que proteger nuestro genio “. “Entonces él es otro Artista de mierda.“ “No odio al hombre, pero es hora de que Trump cuelgue su sombrero y navegue hacia el atardecer”. X post “Estoy muy feliz de que Twitter esté ahora en manos sensatas, y ya no estará dirigida por lunáticos y maníacos de izquierda radical que realmente odian a nuestro país”. Truth Social post

Mr. Musk in 2022 reinstated Mr. Trump’s account on Twitter, now X, after purchasing the social media platform, but would later support Ron DeSantis in the early days of the Florida governor’s presidential campaign.

A close allyship (2024-May 2025)

Mr. Musk gave a strong endorsement to Mr. Trump after the first assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pa., in July 2024. That year, Mr. Musk spent over a quarter of a billion dollars helping to elect Mr. Trump, and was later rewarded with a top adviser position and broad powers to slash the federal bureaucracy.

Mr. Musk made a stunning Oval Office appearance in February, alongside Mr. Trump. During his time as a “special government employee,” Mr. Musk had a public spat with a top Trump economic adviser, Peter Navarro.