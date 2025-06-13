Home Política El gran proyecto de ley de Trump sería más regresivo que cualquier...

El gran proyecto de ley de Trump sería más regresivo que cualquier ley importante en décadas

Juan Carlos Collado
The Republican megabill now before the Senate cuts taxes for high earners and reduces benefits for the poor. If it’s enacted, that combination would make it more regressive than any major tax or entitlement law in decades.

How the Bill Would Affect Households at Different Income Ranks

Estimated annual average change in resources between 2026-34

Note: Estimated annual average effect of the House version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on after-tax income. Groups are based on income adjusted for household size.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

The bill as passed by the House in May would raise after-tax incomes for the highest-earning 10 percent of American households on average by 2.3 percent a year over the next decade, while lowering incomes for the poorest tenth by 3.9 percent, according to new estimates by the Congressional Budget Office.

The shape of that distribution is rare: Tax cut packages have seldom left the poor significantly worse off. And bills that cut the safety net usually haven’t also included benefits for the rich. By inverting those precedents, congressional Republicans have created a bill unlike anything Washington has produced since deficit fears began to loom large in the 1990s.

“I’ve never seen anything that simultaneously really goes after poor people and then really helps rich people,” said Chuck Marr, the vice president for federal tax policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

To the extent that some prior bills have also been regressive, they still haven’t looked quite like this.

Comparing Major Tax and Entitlement Bills

The G.O.P. plan is among the bills projected to benefit the highest-income group while hurting the lowest.

2025

Current G.O.P. bill

Lose

Gain

2017

Obamacare repeal*

Lose

Gain

1997

Tax and budget acts

Unclear

Gain

1996

Welfare act

Lose

No change

2022

Inflation Reduction Act

Gain

Lose

2021

Build Back Better*

Gain

Lose

2010

Affordable Care Act

Gain

Lose

1993

Clinton budget act

Gain

Lose

1990

H.W. Bush tax act

Gain

Lose

2017

First Trump tax cuts

Gain

Gain most

2013

Obama tax cuts

Gain

Gain most

2001/03

W. Bush tax cuts

Gain

Gain most