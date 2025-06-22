¿Qué queda de USAID después de los recortes de presupuesto de Doge?

As the United States Agency for International Development was being dismantled in early February, aid workers and officials in Washington and around the world set out to salvage what they could.
In the months since, there has been a widespread and under-the-radar effort to retain and restore some of the agency’s most critical work — including some projects favored by those who had the administration’s ear, a New York Times investigation shows.
Former President George W. Bush, who created the H.I.V./AIDS prevention program known as PEPFAR, called Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Leadership at the World Food Program called senators and ambassadors, and they said that millions of hungry people would die. Aid workers and foreign officials found programs that could be said to align with Mr. Trump’s America First agenda and flagged them for Republicans to pass on to the White House with a request to reinstate them.
The shell of U.S.A.I.D that is left today is the result of this chorus of pleas and negotiations, and of hasty decisions made by political leaders, many of whom had little experience in foreign aid.
Remaining U.S.A.I.D programs by sector
Sector
Remaining programs
Share remaining
Value, in millions
All programs
891
$69,115
Crisis relief
528
$9,457
Malaria
16
$2,901
H.I.V./AIDS
99
$23,954
Tuberculosis
16
$400
Emerging health threats
10
$948
Disaster readiness
52
$868
Water supply and sanitation
11
$133
Maternal and child health
9
$579
Social protections
5
$56
Business growth
31
$122
Reproductive health
5
$206
Nutrition
1
$23
Trade and investment
2
$30
Agriculture
18
$699
Basic education
8
$55
Justice and human rights
10
$222
Infrastructure
4
$453
Good governance
10
$164
Economic stability
10
$27,653
Program evaluation
1
$1
Democratic participation
1
$14
Peacebuilding
2
$6
Direct administrative costs
24
$139
Civic groups
2
$21
Higher education
1
$11
Note: Sector data was unavailable for 15 awards, worth $3 billion. Value is measured as obligations to date.
By The New York Times
The overhaul was a far cry from the comprehensive review to evaluate aid programs and realign them with U.S. foreign policy that Mr. Trump promised on his first day in office.
Aid workers said different departments frantically drafted their own lists of awards to keep or restore, but no one seemed to be looking at the big picture. Sometimes Mr. Rubio would sign off on a decision, only for staffers from Mr. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency or other political appointees to determine the opposite. The piecemeal approach, aid workers said, ignored the reality that some programs relied on others to function.
U.S.A.I.D. employees and officials — including members of Congress who are supposed to provide oversight of the agency’s work — have said they are still struggling to decipher the administration’s goals for foreign aid.
This account is based on 70 interviews and dozens of internal documents and correspondence, and an analysis of both public and internal award databases.