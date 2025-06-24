The process of review is known informally in the Senate as the “Byrd bath.” So far, the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, has determined that dozens of provisions do not pass muster to be included in the megabill, in most cases because they represent policy changes with only incidental effects on the budget.

Republican committee leaders have said they plan to rewrite some of the struck provisions to make them compliant.

Rejected provisions

Most of the struck provisions would have had a small effect on the bill’s bottom line, with some exceptions. Others were policy priorities for some Republicans, and their removal could make those lawmakers less enthusiastic about supporting the bill. What is likely to be the most consequential ruling, on whether Republicans may use a budget maneuver to exclude the cost of tax cut extensions, is still outstanding.

We’ve highlighted instances where Republicans have said they have made or are working on adjustments to the offending portions.