Wind and solar tax credits for businesses Both bills quickly phase out tax credits for companies that build large-scale wind and solar power plants. Solar leasing companies are ineligible. House Projects must start construction within 60 days after the bill’s enactment and be operational by the end of 2028 to receive tax breaks. Senate Projects must start construction before the end of 2025 to claim the full tax break, and the credit phases out completely by 2028. Reporter note: Tax credits for wind and solar have become a big fight: Many House Republicans want the subsidies gone immediately, while some senators warn that ending them too abruptly could kill jobs and raise electricity prices. Wind, solar and batteries make up a vast majority of electric capacity that companies plan to add to grids in the next few years. — Brad Plumer

Other low-carbon electricity credits for businesses Both bills phase out tax credits for companies that build other new sources of low-emissions power like nuclear reactors, geothermal plants or battery storage. House Battery, geothermal or other low-carbon electricity projects must start construction within 60 days after the bill’s enactment and be operational by the end of 2028 to receive tax breaks. But businesses building new nuclear reactors could qualify for the credit as long as they begin construction before the end of 2028. Senate Nuclear, geothermal or battery projects qualify for a full tax credit if construction begins before the end of 2033, before phasing out completely in 2036. Reporter note: While the Trump administration has criticized wind and solar power, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has supported power sources like geothermal and nuclear that can run at all hours but will take longer to develop. — Brad Plumer

Residential energy tax credits Both bills end tax credits for rooftop solar, electric heat pumps and other energy-efficient home devices. House Ends tax credits at the end of 2025. Senate Ends tax credits within 180 days of the bill’s enactment.

Electric vehicle tax credit Both bills end a $7,500 tax credit that helped reduce the cost of electric vehicles. House Ends the tax credit at the end of 2025. Senate Ends tax credit within 180 days of the bill’s enactment.

Tax credits for companies that produce clean hydrogen fuels House Companies must begin construction by the end of 2025 to claim credits. Senate Same as House.

Tax breaks for factories that make clean energy components like electric cars or solar panels Both bills terminate credit for wind power components after 2027. House Excludes most companies from claiming the credit if their supply chains are connected to “foreign entities of concern,” which include China. Senate Retains the House’s restrictions, but narrows its definition for whether a company is tied to a “foreign entity of concern.” Reporter note: Because China dominates global supply chains for clean energy, companies say that broad restrictions could make it extremely difficult to access tax credits. — Brad Plumer