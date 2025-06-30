Una lista de casi todo en el proyecto de ley del Partido Republicano del Senado, y cuánto costaría o ahorraría

Clean fuel production credit
Extend credit for biofuels an additional four years through 2031 and make changes
Restrict access for foreign entities
Allow publicly traded companies substantially involved in hydrogen storage, carbon capture, advanced nuclear, hydropower and geothermal energy to be taxed as partnerships
Postpone for 10 years the implementation of a fee on methane leaks from oil and gas operations and rescind funding for other programs to reduce leaks
Change the tax treatment for certain costs for corporations involved in energy drilling
Allow refunds of federal fuel excise taxes paid on fuel that was indelibly dyed for off-road or agricultural purposes
Allow project sponsors to expedite environmental reviews for a fee
Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds
Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds, including for schools
Terminate a tax deduction for energy efficient HVAC, lighting systems, and other improvements for construction 12 months after enactment
Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds for green housing program
Related to greenhouse gases, environmental reviews, low-emissions electricity, data collection and hydrofluorocarbons
Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds that help states and localities adopt zero-emission vehicles
Eliminates special tax treatment for certain clean energy projects begun after enactment
Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds for a grant program to improve walkability, safety and affordable transportation
Terminate 12 months after enactment
Terminate a tax credit for the construction of new homes that meet energy star standards 12 months after enactment
Terminate at the end of 2025
Terminate a tax credit for clean energy used car purchases 180 days after enactment
Terminate a tax credit for energy audits and renovations to improve efficiency 180 days after enactment
Phase down tax credits for low-emissions electricity sources like wind, solar, nuclear and geothermal power. New restrictions on transferability and the use of components from China.
Phase out in 2031, one year earlier than current law, and disqualify facilities that use certain components from China and other “foreign entities of concern”
Terminate the tax credit for rooftop solar, geothermal heat pumps and other home devices 180 days after enactment
Terminate the $7,500 consumer rebate for electric vehicles 180 days after enactment
Terminate the credit for companies that buy electric cars or trucks, including businesses that lease the vehicles to consumers, 180 days after enactment
Phase down tax credits for investments in zero emissions electricty sources, starting in 2026.