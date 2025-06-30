Una lista de casi todo en el proyecto de ley del Partido Republicano del Senado, y cuánto costaría o ahorraría

Clean fuel production credit

Extend credit for biofuels an additional four years through 2031 and make changes

Restrict access for foreign entities

Allow publicly traded companies substantially involved in hydrogen storage, carbon capture, advanced nuclear, hydropower and geothermal energy to be taxed as partnerships

Postpone for 10 years the implementation of a fee on methane leaks from oil and gas operations and rescind funding for other programs to reduce leaks

Change the tax treatment for certain costs for corporations involved in energy drilling

Allow refunds of federal fuel excise taxes paid on fuel that was indelibly dyed for off-road or agricultural purposes

Allow project sponsors to expedite environmental reviews for a fee

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds, including for schools

Terminate a tax deduction for energy efficient HVAC, lighting systems, and other improvements for construction 12 months after enactment

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds for green housing program

Related to greenhouse gases, environmental reviews, low-emissions electricity, data collection and hydrofluorocarbons

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds that help states and localities adopt zero-emission vehicles

Eliminates special tax treatment for certain clean energy projects begun after enactment

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds

Rescind Inflation Reduction Act funds for a grant program to improve walkability, safety and affordable transportation

Terminate 12 months after enactment

Terminate a tax credit for the construction of new homes that meet energy star standards 12 months after enactment

Terminate at the end of 2025

Terminate a tax credit for clean energy used car purchases 180 days after enactment

Terminate a tax credit for energy audits and renovations to improve efficiency 180 days after enactment

Phase down tax credits for low-emissions electricity sources like wind, solar, nuclear and geothermal power. New restrictions on transferability and the use of components from China.

Phase out in 2031, one year earlier than current law, and disqualify facilities that use certain components from China and other “foreign entities of concern”

Terminate the tax credit for rooftop solar, geothermal heat pumps and other home devices 180 days after enactment

Terminate the $7,500 consumer rebate for electric vehicles 180 days after enactment

Terminate the credit for companies that buy electric cars or trucks, including businesses that lease the vehicles to consumers, 180 days after enactment

Phase down tax credits for investments in zero emissions electricty sources, starting in 2026.





Fuente