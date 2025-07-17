Home Política Cómo están hablando los fanáticos de Trump y Maga sobre el caso...

Cómo están hablando los fanáticos de Trump y Maga sobre el caso de Epstein

By
Juan Carlos Collado
-
9
0
Cómo están hablando los fanáticos de Trump y Maga sobre el caso de Epstein


The crimes and death of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, have long fed conspiracy theories among some of President Trump’s most ardent supporters.

Their interest has reached a crescendo over the past week, after the Trump administration abruptly reversed course on its pledge to disclose previously unknown details about the investigation into Mr. Epstein. In an unsigned memo, the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said their investigation turned up no evidence that Mr. Epstein kept a “client list” or blackmailed notable people, and confirmed that Mr. Epstein died by suicide.

Nearly all of the influential right-wing figures speaking out about the case seem to agree that more information needs to be released. Their demands are often accompanied by blame for mishandling the case, aimed at a wide array of figures they deem responsible.

Here is a breakdown of where the president and more than 30 of his most prominent supporters have fallen on the issue, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Viewpoint: The Justice Department’s investigation was complete, and no further action is necessary.

  • Attorney General Pam Bondi
  • Deputy F.B.I. Director Dan Bongino
  • F.B.I. Director Kash Patel
  • President Trump