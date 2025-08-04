Las preocupaciones ambientales en ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ incluyen tormentas e inundaciones

President Donald Trump visiting “Alligator Alcatraz” last month. Doug Mills/The New York Times

The United States has a history of putting detention centers in harsh environments. In the 1940s, the United States government built internment camps for citizens of Japanese descent in the deserts of California, Wyoming and other Western states, where detainees endured extreme heat in the summer, freezing temperatures in the winter, along with strong winds and dust storms. From the 1980s, the United States government detained and processed Haitian refugees on board ships at sea and at a Navy base in Guantanamo Bay.

Officials have said “Alligator Alcatraz” could house as many as 4,000 people in tents and rows of trailers. It was built in little more than a week and is surrounded by the Great Cypress National Preserve in the Everglades ecosystem, on an old airstrip 13 feet above sea level.

Known as the “River of Grass,” the Everglades is one of America’s most distinctive landscapes, encompassing tangled mangroves and marshland. It is a habitat for rare wildlife, and recharges an aquifer that supplies clean water to millions of people in South Florida. Native Americans, including the Miccosukee tribe, have made their homes there. For miles around the facility, much of the ground is covered by a shallow sheet of water for many months of the year.

“It’s isolated. It’s flat. And it’s wet. And the area’s been cleared for the airport, which makes the structures there much more vulnerable to the winds,” said David S. Nolan, professor at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University of Miami. “You’re really getting almost the maximum possible winds that you could over land.”

In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused widespread tree damage and knocked out power to some areas within the Everglades. Aerial surveys by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration found “staggering damage” to trees there at the time.