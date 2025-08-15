Home Política ¿California es realmente más gerrymander que Texas? Es complicado. Política ¿California es realmente más gerrymander que Texas? Es complicado. By Juan Carlos Collado - 8 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

In a recent defense of Republican efforts to redraw Texas’ congressional maps with a greater Republican advantage, Vice President JD Vance criticized the current maps in California as an extreme gerrymander. There, he suggested, Democrats had already given themselves an egregious number of safe blue seats in Congress. While Mr. Vance ignored that California’s maps are drawn by an independent commission, not Democrats, he cited a seemingly simple statistic as proof: the partisan breakdown of the state’s congressional delegation as compared with the statewide partisan vote share. Seat share compared with vote share

Democrats control about 80 percent of California’s seats in the U.S. House but earned roughly 60 percent of the statewide vote in the 2024 presidential election, a more than 20 percent point disparity. Texas Republicans won 58 percent of the vote, yet hold 66 percent of the seats — an 8-point gap.

But this statistic, taken by itself, ignores several critical factors, like how voters are geographically sorted in a state; how close the elections were in some of those congressional districts; the importance of protecting the rights of voters of color; and the ability of a popular congressional incumbent to run against statewide trends.

The comparison between seat share and vote share is one of many useful, but imperfect, measures experts use to quantify gerrymandering, or the intentional distortion of political districts to give one party an advantage in elections.

In fact, different measures can produce very different pictures of gerrymandering. For example, by one metric, known as the mean-median difference, Texas districts favor Republicans more than California districts favor Democrats.

Both the seat-to-vote share and the mean-median difference metrics can reveal extreme gerrymanders — especially in closely divided states like North Carolina — but there are flaws in nearly every purely statistical model when it comes to assessing the fairness of a state’s maps.

Congressional seats compared with vote share

While California’s map clearly has a Democratic tilt, there are many Congressional delegations that are out of sync with their statewide partisan vote share. Some are indeed the result of partisan gerrymandering, such as Illinois, North Carolina, Maryland and Texas. Others, like Massachusetts, are more the result of political sorting, an increasingly common feature in American politics in which voters move into like-minded counties or communities.