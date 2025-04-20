Mapas: ¿Dónde trabajan los empleados federales en Estados Unidos?

Search

The Smithsonian Institution’s staff comprises museum curators, archivists, animal keepers and security guards who work at its museums and research centers.

Health and Human Services

The Department of Health and Human Services employed more than 90,000 people in March of last year before the Trump administration dismissed about 24 percent of its work force. The department consists of thousands of scientists, public health officials, researchers, and food and drug inspectors working on a vast array of health-related concerns.

Agriculture

At the Natural Resources Conservation Service, soil conservation experts are distributed widely across the country to support the agriculture industry. The Forest Service, which manages about 193 million acres of public lands, employs wildland firefighters, archeologists and wildlife biologists stationed primarily in rural areas of the country.

Social Security Administration

The Trump administration’s cuts have already caused staffing shortages at field offices across the country, where remaining employees are facing longer lines and anxious recipients. The agency had more than 59,000 staff members as of March of last year.

Commerce

The Commerce Department encompasses a group of distinct bureaus that conduct research, forecast weather and gather data in locations across the country.

The U.S. Census Bureau is headquartered in Suitland, Md., and also maintains a significant presence in Jeffersonville, Ind., where it has its main processing center for mail and surveys. The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s staff of engineers, physicists and chemists is primarily based in Gaithersburg, Md., and Boulder, Colo.

Interior

The Interior Department maintains a far-flung work force that staffs national parks, works with Native American tribes, manages the agency’s vast lands and conducts research.

The department manages over 400 million acres of federal lands, primarily under the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. These bureaus employ scientists, researchers, technical staff members and park rangers across their portfolio of lands.

NASA

NASA’s highly specialized work force is composed of engineers, astrophysicists and planetary scientists distributed across several major centers across the country, such as the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency had more than 18,000 employees as of March of last year.

Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security is one of the largest agencies by total employment with more than 222,000 employees as of March of last year. It does not reveal the specific locations of staff members in many of its more high-profile subagencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol. That said, several of the department’s other subagencies offer a window into how the nation’s security and safety apparatus is distributed across the country.

Energy

The Department of Energy’s work force is distributed across a network of field offices and laboratories across the country, such as Los Alamos and Oak Ridge. The department’s staff of chemical engineers, nuclear experts and computer scientists is divided into groups like the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Energy Information Administration.

Transportation

The Transportation Department encompasses a group of agencies that sets regulations for the aviation industry, railroads, highways and public transit. The Federal Aviation Administration, by far the largest agency within Transportation, with more than 45,000 employees as of March of last year, has employees at almost every airport in the United States, as well as technical operations in Oklahoma City and Atlantic City, N.J.

Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s offices are concentrated in urban areas with a significant financial services sector, like New York, San Francisco and Chicago. The agency employs lawyers, accountants and compliance experts whose mandate is to regulate the securities industry.

About the data Data shown in the maps is from the Office of Personnel Management and reflects employees whose locations were available in federal government payroll records as of March 2024. The data does not show federal government contractors. The records also do not include employees of the Postal Service, intelligence agencies, or several other excluded agencies. Locations shown for workers are based on federal duty stations, which are used across the federal government to standardize location data. About 1.2 million records in the O.P.M. data included valid duty stations codes; the remaining portion, about 880,000 records, had redacted locations. Agencies like the Department of Defense, Department of Justice and Homeland Security did not share precise locations for most staff members. Records with valid codes were matched to locations based on data from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. About 40,000 were not able to be matched, so they were joined to duty stations data from O.P.M. and then geocoded to the city or county level. The maps show agencies and subagencies for which we were able to locate over 75 percent of its U.S.-based staff, based on the March 2024 O.P.M. data. The maps do not show employees who are based outside of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Numbers in the text of the article that reflect the total size of agencies and subagencies are from FedScope data as of March 2024.





