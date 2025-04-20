Home Política Mapas: ¿Dónde trabajan los empleados federales en Estados Unidos?

Mapas: ¿Dónde trabajan los empleados federales en Estados Unidos?

By
Juan Carlos Collado
-
1
0
Mapas: ¿Dónde trabajan los empleados federales en Estados Unidos?


Federal agencies began unveiling their plans this week to further reduce their staffs in mass firings, as demanded by the Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk. Tens of thousands of federal employees have already accepted buyouts or been fired or laid off.

These maps are based on newly available data from payroll records and offer a glimpse of the federal government’s 2.3 million or so civilian workers in March 2024, before the recent cuts. They show employees based in every state and in thousands of cities and small towns across the country, far beyond Washington, D.C.

Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs — the largest agency in the federal civilian work force outside of the Department of Defense — employed more than 480,000 people as of March of last year. Its employees include physicians and nurses at the agency’s network of medical centers, as well as staff members who help veterans access a wide range of benefits. The Trump administration has pledged to eliminate up to 80,000 jobs.

Internal Revenue Service