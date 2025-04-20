Mapas: ¿Dónde trabajan los empleados federales en Estados Unidos?

Federal agencies began unveiling their plans this week to further reduce their staffs in mass firings, as demanded by the Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk. Tens of thousands of federal employees have already accepted buyouts or been fired or laid off.
These maps are based on newly available data from payroll records and offer a glimpse of the federal government’s 2.3 million or so civilian workers in March 2024, before the recent cuts. They show employees based in every state and in thousands of cities and small towns across the country, far beyond Washington, D.C.
Veterans Affairs
The Department of Veterans Affairs — the largest agency in the federal civilian work force outside of the Department of Defense — employed more than 480,000 people as of March of last year. Its employees include physicians and nurses at the agency’s network of medical centers, as well as staff members who help veterans access a wide range of benefits. The Trump administration has pledged to eliminate up to 80,000 jobs.
Internal Revenue Service
Tax examiners and customer service representatives employed by the Internal Revenue Service report to regional offices across the country, including major centers in Memphis; Austin, Texas; and Ogden, Utah. The Trump administration has slashed its federal work force — once totaling nearly 100,000 — by 13 percent, and it could lose up to a third of its staff because of further buyouts and resignations.
Smithsonian Institution
The Smithsonian Institution’s staff comprises museum curators, archivists, animal keepers and security guards who work at its museums and research centers.
Health and Human Services
The Department of Health and Human Services employed more than 90,000 people in March of last year before the Trump administration dismissed about 24 percent of its work force. The department consists of thousands of scientists, public health officials, researchers, and food and drug inspectors working on a vast array of health-related concerns.
Agriculture
At the Natural Resources Conservation Service, soil conservation experts are distributed widely across the country to support the agriculture industry. The Forest Service, which manages about 193 million acres of public lands, employs wildland firefighters, archeologists and wildlife biologists stationed primarily in rural areas of the country.
Social Security Administration
The Trump administration’s cuts have already caused staffing shortages at field offices across the country, where remaining employees are facing longer lines and anxious recipients. The agency had more than 59,000 staff members as of March of last year.
Commerce
The Commerce Department encompasses a group of distinct bureaus that conduct research, forecast weather and gather data in locations across the country.
The U.S. Census Bureau is headquartered in Suitland, Md., and also maintains a significant presence in Jeffersonville, Ind., where it has its main processing center for mail and surveys. The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s staff of engineers, physicists and chemists is primarily based in Gaithersburg, Md., and Boulder, Colo.
Interior
The Interior Department maintains a far-flung work force that staffs national parks, works with Native American tribes, manages the agency’s vast lands and conducts research.
The department manages over 400 million acres of federal lands, primarily under the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. These bureaus employ scientists, researchers, technical staff members and park rangers across their portfolio of lands.
NASA
NASA’s highly specialized work force is composed of engineers, astrophysicists and planetary scientists distributed across several major centers across the country, such as the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency had more than 18,000 employees as of March of last year.
Homeland Security
The Department of Homeland Security is one of the largest agencies by total employment with more than 222,000 employees as of March of last year. It does not reveal the specific locations of staff members in many of its more high-profile subagencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol. That said, several of the department’s other subagencies offer a window into how the nation’s security and safety apparatus is distributed across the country.
Energy
The Department of Energy’s work force is distributed across a network of field offices and laboratories across the country, such as Los Alamos and Oak Ridge. The department’s staff of chemical engineers, nuclear experts and computer scientists is divided into groups like the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Energy Information Administration.
Transportation
The Transportation Department encompasses a group of agencies that sets regulations for the aviation industry, railroads, highways and public transit. The Federal Aviation Administration, by far the largest agency within Transportation, with more than 45,000 employees as of March of last year, has employees at almost every airport in the United States, as well as technical operations in Oklahoma City and Atlantic City, N.J.
Securities and Exchange Commission
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s offices are concentrated in urban areas with a significant financial services sector, like New York, San Francisco and Chicago. The agency employs lawyers, accountants and compliance experts whose mandate is to regulate the securities industry.