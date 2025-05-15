Home Tecnología Dentro de la fuente X de Elon Musk: Trumpismo, falsedades y mucho...

Dentro de la fuente X de Elon Musk: Trumpismo, falsedades y mucho amor por Elon Musk

This is what Elon Musk’s personal feed on X looks like.

He follows more than 1,000 people: right-wing influencers, conspiracy theorists, anti-transgender activists and dozens of his own superfans.

His feed represents a flattering alternate reality filled with boundless praise — for him, for Tesla, for X, for his politics.

And it mirrors his own deepening allegiances to the far-right.