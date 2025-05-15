Dentro de la fuente X de Elon Musk: Trumpismo, falsedades y mucho amor por Elon Musk

And it mirrors his own deepening allegiances to the far-right.

His feed represents a flattering alternate reality filled with boundless praise — for him, for Tesla, for X, for his politics.

He follows more than 1,000 people: right-wing influencers, conspiracy theorists, anti-transgender activists and dozens of his own superfans.

This is what Elon Musk’s personal feed on X looks like.

Note: These posts were selected by The New York Times and are shown in chronological order. Some posts were truncated for length. Source: X

In Mr. Musk’s own telling, his political views were shaped by X.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Mr. Musk said that videos circulating on X years ago depicting crowds of migrants sparked his fascination with right-wing politics and stronger border protections.

“I’ve seen videos of people streaming across the border on Twitter, now X,” he said, citing politicized and sometimes misleading videos that have spread online about migrants. “And I was like, is this real?”

It was a stark example of the power X has to politicize its own users — including the world’s richest man — using hyperpartisan opinions and far-right media.

To better understand how the information that Mr. Musk consumes on X could shape his worldview, The New York Times recreated a version of Mr. Musk’s personal feed by opening a new account on X and following the same 1,109 users that he follows. We then analyzed more than 175,000 posts from the accounts that he follows, using a service that collects data from X.

Though there is no guarantee that Mr. Musk saw all of the posts captured by The New York Times, the accounts that he follows — including world leaders and business tycoons alongside conspiracy theorists and far-right influencers — reveal the voices that Mr. Musk appears to value. (This “Following” feed is different from the main “For You” feed, which includes posts from those he follows alongside others selected by X’s algorithm.)

The resulting feed, shown in this article as a selection of posts curated from the much larger set, revealed ample praise for Mr. Musk and his various priorities, mixed with a torrent of right-wing outrage over progressive politics. It highlights the ways that social networks can create information bubbles. X declined to comment.

Step, once again, into a version of Mr. Musk’s personal X feed below.