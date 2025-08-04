Cómo reducir el tiempo de pantalla: consejos para dejar su teléfono

There’s that nagging voice again: “Put the phone away. No, really this time.” But we don’t; 84 percent of Americans say that they are online either several times a day or “almost constantly.”

“On your deathbed, what kind of life do you want to look back on?” said Catherine Price, the author of “How to Break Up With Your Phone,” when we asked her how to stop the constant scrolling. “One in which you spent your time with people you love and on things that brought you meaning and joy? Or one that you spent staring down at your phone?”

So how do we cut back? We were tired of the same old advice that tells us to use grayscale screens and app timers, so we went in search of new ideas. Screen time experts who advocate a healthier relationship with technology shared tricks that aren’t widely known, but really work.