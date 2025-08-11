21 formas en que las personas usan IA en el trabajo

Detect if students are using A.I.

Matthew Moore

High school English teacher

Mr. Moore uses Magic School A.I. and ChatGPT to generate worksheets, rubrics, images and educational games for his various English classes. And his students are using it, too.

“It does feel hypocritical to tell them not to use it when I am using it,” he said. But he turns to A.I. to make sure they are using it in permitted ways.

He remembers a ninth-grade student who turned in “a grammatically flawless essay, more than twice as long as I assigned.”

“I was shocked,” he said. “And more shocked when I realized that his whole essay was essentially a compare and contrast between O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson.”

That was not the assignment.

“The A.I. detection software at the time told me it was A.I.-generated,” he said. “My brain told me it was. It was an easy call.”

So Mr. Moore had the student redo the assignment … by hand.

But, he said, the A.I. detectors are having a harder time detecting what is written by A.I. He occasionally uploads suspicious papers to different detectors (like GPTZero and QuillBot). The tools return a percent chance that the item in question has been written by A.I., and he uses those percentages to make a more informed guess.

“We are, likely, less than a year away from when teachers cannot reasonably discern between A.I. writing and student writing,” he said. The more sophisticated A.I. papers can imitate the writing level of a high school student. (Some students even feed their A.I. papers into another website like Humazine A.I. to try to make the writing feel more natural.) “Once we pass that threshold, we will no longer be able to accept any typed essays or writing assignments from students. It will all have to be under testing conditions, or they will have to write it all by hand.”