21 formas en que las personas usan IA en el trabajo

A burst of experimentation followed ChatGPT’s release to the public in late 2022. Now many people are integrating the newest models and custom systems into what they do all day: their work.
Chefs are using A.I. to invent recipes; doctors are using it to read M.R.I. and CT scans; scientists are unlocking discoveries. It’s helping workers with their day-to-day tasks: writing code, summarizing emails, creating ideas, generating curricula — even as it still makes plenty of mistakes.
Recent surveys have found that almost one in five U.S. workers say they use it at least semi-regularly for work. Twenty-one people told us how.
Sam McNulty
Restaurant owner and operator
Mr. McNulty, who owns restaurants, brewpubs and dance clubs in Cleveland, uses ChatGPT to analyze sales reports and brainstorm how to grow sales. He’s also used it to help pick wines. He sent a “voluminous” wine portfolio from a distributor to the chatbot and gave it some instructions — specific pricing and particular regions among them — and got back a list, including:
Herdade do Esporão Monte Velho Branco
Region: Vinho Regional Alentejano, Portugal
Grapes: Antão Vaz, Roupeiro & Perrum
Wholesale Est.: $7-9 per 750 ml
Why It’s Great: A crowd‐pleasing white that combines citrus, stone fruit and saline notes with bright acidity — an ideal food‐friendly pour for small plates or seafood.
“The results were astonishingly good and saved me and my team countless hours of meetings with wine reps, tastings and debate,” he said. “The only part of the wine-program building process I missed was the tastings … so far the A.I. can’t recreate the joy of taking that sip.”
Jordan Teisher
Curator and director
There are eight million dried plant specimens at the Missouri Botanical Garden herbarium in St. Louis. Now A.I. is helping identify them.
Experienced taxonomists can quickly recognize most specimens, said Mr. Teisher, but that requires years of training.
So the garden is building an A.I. model using spectral data — the pattern of light reflected by the plant. Leaves from many different kinds of plants are scanned, labeled and put into the model as training data. Then new plants can go through the same process, and the model will identify them. If the model is quite certain that the spectral data look the same as they do for other plants, it’ll say so. If not, the plant can go to an expert.