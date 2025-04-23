Criticaron a Musk en X. Entonces su alcance se derrumbó.

Note: Five-day moving average. Views are only shown up to 400,000. Source: X

When Mr. Musk purchased X in 2022, he promised to create a free speech haven and named himself a “free speech absolutist.”

Critics still feared that Mr. Musk would use his control of the app to pick and choose his favorites, amplifying voices he admired while suppressing people or topics he loathed.

The New York Times found three users on X who feuded with Mr. Musk in December only to see their reach on the social platform practically vanish overnight. The accounts are the starkest signs yet that Mr. Musk or others at the company have the power to punish critics and that they may be willing to use it, startling free speech advocates who hoped that the billionaire would be their champion.

Concerns about Mr. Musk’s influence have grown alongside his political ambitions as one of President Trump’s closest allies. He has also set his sights on boosting far-right politics across the world.

“This is working against the type of environment that he claimed he wanted to build,” said Ari Cohn, the lead counsel for technology policy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech advocacy group. “Don’t sit here and cloak yourself in the First Amendment and free speech, and then do things like that.”

It is not clear what precisely happened to the three accounts that feuded with Mr. Musk in late December. Dozens of other users also said their accounts were impacted after criticizing the billionaire, but The Times reviewed data for those accounts and did not find clear evidence that their visibility was severely impacted. As with any social network, the algorithms that control a post’s distribution — and the data that fuels those decisions — are impossible for outsiders to scrutinize.

Mr. Musk has offered several clues to what happened, writing on X amid the feud that if powerful accounts blocked or muted others, their reach would be sharply limited. (Mr. Musk is the most popular user on X with more than 219 million followers, so his actions to block or mute users could hold significant sway.) He also suggested that he might have kicked some users off X’s premium program, which boosts the visibility of paying subscribers. Doing so would effectively curtail their reach and prevent them from making money on X.

Mr. Musk and X did not respond to requests for comments. In a page about its moderation policies, the company wrote that it had several tools to limit the visibility of posts or users, but that it “does not block, limit, or remove content based on an individual’s views or opinions.”

Like Ms. Loupis, Laura Loomer is used to picking fights on X as a far-right influencer who has gained over a million followers spreading falsehoods, conspiracy theories and racism, branding herself as an unflinching ally of Mr. Trump. But things changed when she turned her sights on Mr. Musk in December, writing that he was “exposed” over his support for the visa programs.

“Loomer is looking for attention,” Mr. Musk wrote about her. “Ignore.”

Almost immediately, her reach on the platform dropped. It stayed that way for weeks until her posts started gaining traction again — just as Mr. Musk started interacting with her posts once more.